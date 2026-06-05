Karimnagar surveyor, two assistants arrested in bribery case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a government surveyor and two private assistants in Karimnagar district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for conducting an official land survey.

According to ACB officials, a landowner approached the surveyor for a survey of land located in Ammangurthi village of Saidapur mandal.

The surveyor who is identified as Yekkaladevi Kumaraswamy allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to carry out the official work. The complainant later approached the ACB, which initiated an inquiry and planned a trap operation.

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Bribe collected in multiple installments

Investigators found that part of the alleged bribe was received through a digital payment. Officials said Rs 5,000 was transferred through a UPI transaction on May 23.

Another Rs 10,000 was allegedly collected in cash on June 2 through one of the surveyor’s private assistants, Vanga Vihith Reddy.

The remaining Rs 10,000 was allegedly accepted on Friday through another assistant, Teegala Rajesh.

ACB trap leads to arrests

During the trap operation, ACB officials caught Teegala Rajesh while he was allegedly receiving the final installment of the bribe on behalf of the surveyor. The cash was recovered from his possession.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the surveyor had allegedly used private assistants as intermediaries to collect illegal payments linked to his official duties.

Following the operation, the ACB arrested surveyor Yekkaladevi Kumaraswamy and the two assistants. They were later produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Karimnagar.

ACB helpline for complaints

Any demand for bribes by public servants can be reported through the ACB toll-free helpline 1064.

Complaints can also be submitted through WhatsApp and the agency’s official social media platforms.