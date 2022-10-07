Telangana: Woman murdered by unidentified people in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed in Ramakrishna colony of Thimmapur Mandal after a 45-year-old woman, Gujjula Sulochana was murdered by unknown persons post midnight on Thursday. The exact reason for the murder is yet to be known.

The victim, Sulochana lived with her mother Balavva after the death of her husband some time ago, as reported.

According to the police, the incident happened after midnight on Thursday when two unknown people knocked on the main door while the family was fast asleep in their home. Sulochana was attacked with knives as she opened the door. Balavva was also attacked when she tried to rescue her daughter.

Balavva sustained injuries while Sulochana died on the spot. She was immediately moved to the district headquarters hospital by her neighbors.

Karunakar Rao, Karimnagar rural ACP, and CI Sheshidhar Reddy visited the spot and enquired about the incident. A case was then registered by the police and an investigation is underway.