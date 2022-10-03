Telangana: 20 Bathukamma immersion points developed in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar created 20 Bathukamma immersion spots for Rs 2 crores.

The Lower Manair Dam bund near Gouthaminagar, 11th division, has also received a new bathukamma ghat which is being developed for Rs 5 lakh. The Bathukamma ghat was opened by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, on Monday.

For the safety of ladies, the state government and the local corporation have made elaborate preparations for the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations.

Professional swimmers were deployed at water features, and Bathukamma immersion points also had power, lighting, and generators set up.