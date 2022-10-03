Telangana: Mission Bhagiratha wins national award for water supply

However, they were nominated only for regular water supply to rural households.

Published: 3rd October 2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s flagship programme, Mission Bhagiratha on Sunday was given national honours for providing regular water to residents of the state.

In a statement, the Union Jal Sakthi Ministry claimed that the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) award to the Telangana government was announced on Friday. According to the ministers, this was an affirmation of the success of the ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ in the state.

“The Government of India has awarded Telangana the First Prize among the States and UTs in the country for providing adequate and potable water supply on regular basis to rural households through Mission Bhagiratha. The State got recognition under the ‘Regularity’ category,” Telangana CMO tweeted.

Earlier, a release from CMO stated that the “Mission Bhagiratha” Scheme stood as a role model for the entire country by providing purified drinking water to every house through a tap.

