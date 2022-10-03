A Telugu party will create history at national level: KTR in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Citing references from the recent rise of Telugu movies (from Telangana) at a pan-India level, state IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday said that there will come a day when a Telugu party “will rise at a national level and create history in the country”.

KTR was indirectly referring to his father and Telangana chief minster K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s upcoming launch of a new national party on October 5. He was speaking at the closing ceremony as part of the three-day “Karimnagar Kalolsavam-2022” program held at the Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar district center.

Paying gratitude to the people of Karimnagar, KTR said that it was due to the ‘Simha Garjana’ meeting in the district on May 17, 2001, that helped achieve Telangana’s statehood. “The decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Karimnagar was going to make history,” he added.

Recalling his childhood memories, KTR said he was born at the Karimnagar Mission hospital and studied at Saint Joseph school for five years.

KTR appreciated the minister for backward class, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs Gangula Kamalakar for keeping the festival fervour and organising on such a grand scale.

My compliments to Minister @GKamalakarTRS Garu for the very well organised “Karimnagar Kalotsavalu” & the excellent performances of Telangana Folk artists



Karimnagar city has & will always hold a special place in my heart 😊 pic.twitter.com/7tU1b1l5h9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 2, 2022

Talking about folk artists, KTR said the state government will fully support artists as they have in the past. “Under the Telangana Cultural Council led by its chairman Rasamai Balakishan, 574 artists have been provided employment,” KTR said.

KTR embraced the village show ‘Gangavva’ at the ceremony, praised popular local YouTuber Gangavva (My Village Show Gangavva), and also promised to be on her show.