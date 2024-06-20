Karnataka: 2 found dead with bullet injuries; murder-suicide suspected

Hassan: Two persons were found dead with bullet injuries in this district headquarters town on Thursday, police said.

The police suspected it to be a “case of murder and suicide.”

According to Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha M S, the two persons had come to Hoysala Nagar here in a car and were seen having heated exchanges over some issue near a plot.

Subsequently, those living close by heard bullet shots. One person was found dead outside the car, and the other inside the vehicle.

“It appears that the man found dead inside the car shot the other man and then he shot himself. Investigations are on to find out the exact cause of death,” Sujeetha said.

The deceased were identified as Sharafat Ali from Hassan and Asif from Bengaluru, police sources said.