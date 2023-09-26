Karnataka: 2 held for raising Jai Shri Ram slogans inside mosque

In his complaint the mosque cleric also explained that the youngsters threatened that they would not let ‘Byaris’ (Muslims) live.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th September 2023 1:11 pm IST

Dakshina: Police have arrested two persons, who allegedly barged into a mosque and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The arrested youths have been identified as Keerthan, a resident of Bilinele Sodlu and Sachin, a resident of Kaikamba Nedtota — both in their 20s. The incident took place in the limits of Kadaba police station on Sunday night.

The accused, who came on a bike, had barged into the premises of the mosque and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. When the cleric of the mosque came out, the youths had escaped from the spot.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: 2 shout ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan in Makkah Masjid, held

The CCTV camera in the mosque had captured the footage of the accused persons. Following the complaint in this regard, the police tracked the accused and arrested them.

In the complaint, the cleric explained that the youngsters after barging into the mosque chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and also threatened that they would not let ‘Byaris’ (Muslims) live.

The incident had created tension and the police had formed two teams to nab the accused in this connection.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th September 2023 1:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button