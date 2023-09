Karnataka: 2 held for raising Jai Shri Ram slogans inside mosque

Dakshina: Police have arrested two persons, who allegedly barged into a mosque and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested youths have been identified as Keerthan, a resident of Bilinele Sodlu and Sachin, a resident of Kaikamba Nedtota — both in their 20s. The incident took place in the limits of Kadaba police station on Sunday night.

The accused, who came on a bike, had barged into the premises of the mosque and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. When the cleric of the mosque came out, the youths had escaped from the spot.

#Kadaba: A case has been registered in the Kadaba police station about two miscreants who arrived on a bike at night and entered the compound of the mosque and shouted Jai shree ram slogans.

The CCTV camera in the mosque had captured the footage of the accused persons. Following the complaint in this regard, the police tracked the accused and arrested them.

In the complaint, the cleric explained that the youngsters after barging into the mosque chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and also threatened that they would not let ‘Byaris’ (Muslims) live.

The incident had created tension and the police had formed two teams to nab the accused in this connection.