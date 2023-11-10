Karnataka: 20 devotees in Hassan touch live wire, stampede ensues

Around 20 devotees suffered injuries after a stampede-like situation prevailed in Hasnamaba temple, Hassan district of Karnataka on Friday.

The temple opened briefly during Deepawali. Scores had lined up to seek blessings from the deity.

On Friday, a group of devotees reportedly came into contact with a live wire. Under panic, devotees started running helter-skelter thus resulting in confusion and a stampede.

As many as 20 people suffered injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava is being held from November 2 to 14. Thousands of devotees visit the temple for darshanam.