Karnataka: 20 devotees in Hassan touch live wire, stampede ensues

A group of devotees came in contact with an alleged live wire. Panic devotees started running helter-skelter thus resulting in confusion and mild stampede.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th November 2023 8:13 pm IST
Hassan temple stampede
Devotees of Hassan temple wait for darshan

Around 20 devotees suffered injuries after a stampede-like situation prevailed in Hasnamaba temple, Hassan district of Karnataka on Friday.

The temple opened briefly during Deepawali. Scores had lined up to seek blessings from the deity.

On Friday, a group of devotees reportedly came into contact with a live wire. Under panic, devotees started running helter-skelter thus resulting in confusion and a stampede.

MS Education Academy

As many as 20 people suffered injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava is being held from November 2 to 14. Thousands of devotees visit the temple for darshanam.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th November 2023 8:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button