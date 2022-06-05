Karnataka: 300 Hindutva workers storming toward Mandya’s mosque stopped

The Karnataka police witnessed around 300 Hindutva workers storming toward the historic town of Srirangapatna in the Mandya district on Saturday to offer and chant Hindu prayers at the Jamia Masjid (mosque).

Raising protests against Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, and chanting slogans for a Hindu Rashtra, the Hindutva workers defied Section 144 (unlawful assembly) imposed by the district administration and spearheaded rallies in bikes and cars.

Fortunately, the police were able to prevent the disaster by blocking the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway.

Meanwhile, a group of Tipu Sultan supporters protested against the VHP-Bajrang Dal members in Chikkamangalur.

Muslims are scared, claims Hindutva worker:

Speaking to the media, one of the right-wing workers who took part in the rally, claimed that the mosque authorities “got scared” and took “refugees” under the police and district administration.

“We have not come here to waste our time. We took blessings from our elders for our future course of action,” the right-wing worker said.

He said that if the authorities do not want a law and order situation then the Muslim members should vacate the mosque immediately.

Ever since the Gyanvapi-Kashi Viswanath controversy has plagued the nation, many right-wing Hindu groups across the country have demanded to survey various mosques and Eidgahs stating that they are likely to find ruins of a temple.

Sriram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik extended his support to the ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ movement and condemned the BJP state government for not taking enough measures to prevent Muslims from running madrassas inside the masjid (mosque).

Earlier, state minister Araga Jnanendra issued directions to the police to take appropriate measures in maintaining a law and order situation. He had stated that Hindu activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu had earlier stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

“We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid (mosque) should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully,” he said. If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge,” Balu stated.