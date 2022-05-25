Krishna Janmabhoomi-Eidgah case: HC’s order submitted in local court

The Allahabad high court’s May 12 order – which had directed a local court in Mathura to decide between two applications related to the Sri Krishna Janamabhumi-Shahi EIdgah Mosque dispute was submitted on Tuesday (May 24).

The order was submitted by Manish Yadav, one of the plaintiffs. He moved a suit before the Mathura court seeking permission to shift the eidgah. He argued that the eidgah stands in the place where Lord Krishna was born. He is the next friend of the petitioner ‘Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman’.

Speaking to LiveLaw, the petitioner Manish Yadav and his counsel Deepak Sharma said that the Mathura Court has asked them to present a copy of the high court’s order on July 1, the same day when the hearing of this case begins.

Manish Yadav and his friend ‘Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman’ had filed two separate applications in the district court of Mathura.

The first application was the ban of entry of opposite parties (mainly the Sunni Central Waqf Board and others) at the disputed place.

The second application is to club and hear all the applications/cases relating to the Sri Krishna Janamabhumi-Shahi EIdgah Mosque Dispute.

What is Sri Krishna Janamabhumi-Shahi EIdgah Mosque Dispute about?

On September 24, 2020, Lucknow resident and advocate Ranjana Agnihotri along with six others filed a plea to remove the 17th century Shahi Eidgah Mosque. The mosque shares its land with the Hindu temple Ketra Keshav Dev, which technically is known as the closest spot to Lord Krishna’s birth site. What is even more baffling, was the plea was filed under the “next friend of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman”.

The petitioners demanded the removal of the mosque and the land be handed over to the temple trust. However, the civil judge senior division rejected the suit on September 30, 2020, as non-admissible.

On May 19, a Mathura court held the suit to remove the mosque, thus overturning and dismissing the local court’s order.