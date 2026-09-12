Karnataka: 71 rescued in police drive against child labour

Bengaluru: A major crackdown on child labour in Bengaluru West and Nelamangala has led to the rescue of more than 71 children allegedly employed in shops, garages and other establishments.

In Nelamangala rural police limits, officials acted on information that minors were being illegally engaged as labourers. A special police team headed by DySP Umarani and CPI Narendra Babu conducted raids at the suspected premises.

The operation reportedly uncovered instances of young children being made to perform strenuous work. Police registered five separate cases at the Nelamangala Rural police station following the raids.

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The children rescued from the establishments were handed over to a children’s care and counselling centre to ensure their safety.

Bengaluru West Division police also launched an extensive campaign against the employment of minors. As part of the drive, police teams conducted surprise inspections at 917 establishments, including commercial outlets, garages and small-scale industries.

Officials said the operation resulted in the rescue of 71 child labourers. The police are now taking steps to identify the establishments and individuals responsible for employing the children and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

Police said employing school-age children not only violates legal provisions but also exposes them to exploitation and deprives them of education and opportunities for a better future.

The department warned owners of shops, garages and other businesses against employing minors and said strict action would follow wherever violations are detected.

Officials also said similar operations would continue in the coming days across Bengaluru West and surrounding areas. The police have stressed that the objective is to identify vulnerable children, remove them from exploitative working conditions and ensure that they are referred to appropriate child protection authorities.