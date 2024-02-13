Karnataka: African-origin Siddi tribes treat tourists with sneak peek into their cultural

Karwar: Nestled amidst the verdant forests of Uttara Kannada district, which falls in coastal region of state, the Siddi community stands as a testament to cultural diversity and resilience.

Tracing their origins to African descent, the Siddi community’s rituals, distinct food habits, and vibrant lifestyle have long captivated the imagination of locals and tourists alike. In a pioneering endeavour to showcase the unique heritage of the Siddi community and empower its women, the Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat has embarked on an innovative initiative — establishment of Siddi homestays under the National Rural Livelihood Scheme and Sanjeevini Scheme.

Located in the tranquil village of Lingadabailu in Yallapur taluk, the Siddi homestay offers visitors a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the Siddi community. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted with warm hospitality, as Siddi women welcome them in their traditional attire, setting the stage for an authentic cultural experience.

The highlight of the Siddi homestay lies in its immersive programme, meticulously designed to acquaint visitors with the rich tapestry of Siddi rituals and lifestyle.

Guests are treated to sumptuous meals prepared in the traditional Siddi culinary style, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the community’s gastronomic heritage. Guided forest walks provide insight into the Siddi community’s profound connection with nature, as visitors embark on birdwatching expeditions and learn about indigenous medicinal plants and trees.

As dusk descends, the rhythmic beats of the Damami dance reverberate through the air, as Siddi women regale guests with mesmerising performances under the starlit sky. It is a moment of cultural exchange and celebration, where barriers are transcended, and bonds are forged.

The Siddi homestay, aptly named ‘Damami‘, serves as a beacon of hope for the Siddi women, offering them a platform to showcase their cultural heritage while generating sustainable livelihoods. Situated approximately 15 kilometers from Yallapur town, with convenient access via a dedicated bus service, Damami promises an unforgettable retreat into the heart of Siddi culture.

In a region where tourism potential abounds, the initiative by the Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat marks a significant step towards inclusive development and cultural preservation. With hopes for the proliferation of similar initiatives across the district’s rural landscape, the Siddi community stands poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of tourism in Uttara Kannada.