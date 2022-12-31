Karnataka: Amid row over corruption, another contractor dies by suicide

In an incident reported from Karnataka’s Tumkur district on Saturday a contractor allegedly died by suicide over non-payment of bills.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old TN Prasad. He was asked to complete a government project under Smart City Project worth Rs 16 crores. In April this year, former cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa resigned over the suicide of a contractor. At that time, Eshwarappa was named in the suicide case, since the contractor held him “solely responsible” for his death. Later, Eshwarappa’s name was cleared of the case.

The police said that Prasad was also depressed due to the pressure from loan sharks, reported NDTV. A case under CrPc section 174 was registered for unnatural death on Friday. In a suicide note recovered from Prasad, the contractor said no one is responsible for his death.