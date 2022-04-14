Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa resigns from his position

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development resigned from his position on Thursday after continuous demands from the Opposition asking chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to oust him from the cabinet.

A case was registered against the minister for abetment of suicide over the death of Santhosh Patil, a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh, who had earlier levelled bribery charges against the senior minister. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday.

Patil’s death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa even as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue.

With Agency inputs.