Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa resigns from his position

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th April 2022 6:45 pm IST
Karnataka Congress leaders demand K.S. Eshwarappa's resignation
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development resigned from his position on Thursday after continuous demands from the Opposition asking chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to oust him from the cabinet.

A case was registered against the minister for abetment of suicide over the death of Santhosh Patil, a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh, who had earlier levelled bribery charges against the senior minister. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Patil’s death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa even as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue.

With Agency inputs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button