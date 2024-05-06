Karnataka animal lover quenches birds’ thirst amid parched state

Aurad: The prevailing harsh heat and drought conditions in the Aurad taluk along Karnataka-Telangana border have significantly impacted the availability of drinking water for both the local residents and their cattle.

With most lakes, dams, and water sources in the taluk running dry, the scarcity of water has forced many birds to migrate. However, birds nesting near Naganapalli lake in the border village of the taluk are facing challenges in finding water to sustain themselves. In response, Riaz Pasha Kollur, a animal lover, has taken a proactive step to provide water for the struggling birds by tying bottles to nesting trees.

Riyaz Pasha, dedicated to the welfare of birds, has taken the initiative to address the water crisis for the avian population. Recognising the challenges faced by the birds, he has tied water bottles at 50 locations where the birds are nesting. Pasha diligently fills these bottles with water every two days, ensuring that the birds have access to essential drinking water. His compassionate actions exemplify his deep-rooted reverence for birds, which he describes as ‘Panchaprana‘, meaning life in Sanskrit.

Riyaz Pasha’s commitment to wildlife welfare extends beyond this recent endeavour. Notably, he has previously rehabilitated and released injured peacocks into the forest, showcasing his enduring dedication to the well-being of birds. His initiatives have garnered accolades from the public, who appreciate his contributions to environmental awareness, including his practice of gifting saplings during auspicious events like marriages.

Riyaz Pasha Kollur’s commendable efforts to mitigate the impact of water scarcity on the avian community in Aurad taluk highlight the crucial role played by individuals in conservation and environmental protection. His proactive measures exemplify how collective action and community engagement can help safeguard vulnerable wildlife during challenging times.