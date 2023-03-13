Karnataka: Assam CM Himanta Biswa visits Lingayat Mutt, seeks blessings

Koppal: Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the famous Lingayat Mutt in Koppal district.

Himanta Biswa, who is in Karnataka to participate in the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra in Koppal, visited the famous local Gavi Siddeshwar Mutt and sought blessings of Gavisiddeshwar seer.

#WATCH | Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Sri Gavisiddeshwara Matha in Koppal and takes the blessings of Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji pic.twitter.com/03pWouScgW — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that he got the blessings of the seer after visiting the mutt. “I will not speak of politics standing in the premises of the mutt. I have great respect for Swamiji. I am going to stay for the entire day here. I will speak on politics later,” he said.

The BJP has started Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra from four directions of the state. On the occasion of the Yatra entering Koppal district in the state, a roadshow is being organised.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and other senior leaders from the state are participating. The Yatra will reach Anjanadri, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman on March 14.

The BJP party is organising a mega event on the occasion. Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in a public rally and will deliver his address at Gangavathi.