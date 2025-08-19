Karnataka Assembly passes Bill for welfare of gig workers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill that aims to protect the rights of platform-based gig workers, and to place obligations on aggregators in relation to the workers’ social security, occupational health, and safety.

Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025, proposes a welfare fee of 1 to 5 percent of the payout to the worker during each transaction, for different categories of aggregators or platforms.

Also Read CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru

The Bill provides for transparency in automated monitoring and decision-making systems to provide dispute resolution mechanisms; establish a gig workers welfare board; create a welfare fund for platform-based gig workers; and require platform-based gig workers to be registered with the Board.

Also, provide registration of aggregators or platforms; and provide income security and reasonable working conditions to the platform-based gig workers.

Earlier, the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Ordinance, 2025 was promulgated in May, as the matter was urgent and both Houses of the State Legislature were not in session.

Piloting the Bill for the consideration of the House, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said, “Gig economy, delivery services — e-commerce or food delivery — are growing in a big way year-on-year. According to the NITI Ayog report, by 2029-30, about 23.5 million workers are expected to be part of it. As per the information we have in Karnataka, it is about 4 lakh gig workers.”

Noting that gig workers work both full and part-time, and they work amid traffic and pollution, he said, “to earn Rs 1,600 to 1,800 he has to work for 16 hours. One work is considered one gig, and a worker may get 25 to 30 gigs.”

Rules under this legislation are already in process, he said.

“Welfare fee of 1-5 percent of a gig worker’s payout will be collected. This cannot be equally applied to everyone as Swiggy, Zomato businesses will be different from e-commerce and so on. They are different kinds of businesses. So 1-5 per cent will not be levied equally on everyone. We will discuss and decide on it while framing rules.”

The provisions of the bill are applicable to services provided by aggregator or platform — ride sharing services; food and grocery delivery services; logistics services; e-Market place (both marketplace and inventory model) for wholesale/retail sale of goods and/or services – Business to Business /Business to Consumer (B2B/B2C); professional activity provider; healthcare; travel and hospitality; and content and media services.

Lad said, as per the bill, an aggregator cannot terminate a gig worker from service without prior notice of 14 days and without providing valid reasons in writing.

The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill that will allow municipal commissioners to regularise unlawful buildings by levying a penalty.

It also exempts small properties from requiring commencement certificates (CC) and occupancy certificates (OC).

The Karnataka Ports (Landing and Shipping Fees) (Amendment) Bill was also passed. The Bill aims to revise the fees on goods shipped in such intervals, as prescribed by the rules; and to increase or decrease the percentage of fee by the Government by notification if fees are not revised within time.

Also passed was the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance (Amendment) Bill, with an intention to extend the provisions of the said original Act for a further period of ten years.

The original act aims to curb illegal strikes, ensuring the delivery of essential services to the people.

The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was also passed by the Assembly to make Souharda Cooperatives maintain 20 percent of the total deposits as State Statutory Liquid Reserve to manage increasing cases of misappropriation.

The move is said to be aimed at protecting the interests of depositors.

Among other things, the Bill also provides for funds which are not immediately required for use by a Souharda Co-operative to be invested or deposited outside its business.