Karnataka Assembly passes resolution asking Centre to repeal VB-G RAM G

Opposition Leader R Ashoka said the party opposes the resolution moved by the ruling Congress and supports the VB-G RAM G.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday, February 4, passed a resolution urging the Centre to immediately repeal VB-G RAM G and reinstate MGNREGA amid a walkout by the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S).

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, which was accepted by the House today.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka said the party opposes the resolution moved by the ruling Congress and supports the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

He also reiterated his party’s demand that Excise Minister R B Timmapur should resign as there was a large scale corruption to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore in the Excise Department.

The BJP leader on Tuesday alleged that the scam money was used for funding Congress in the poll-bound states.

The BJP had on Tuesday staged an overnight agitation inside the Karnataka Assembly, which continued throughout Wednesday.

The party raised slogans in the Assembly disrupting the proceedings demanding Timmapur’s resignation.

After passing the resolution on VB-G RAM G, Speaker U T Khader adjourned the House sine die.

