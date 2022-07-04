Karnataka: Bajrang Dal protests Udaipur murder, demolish Muslim shop

By Syed Mueen

Shivamogga: A Muslim textile shop in Bhadravthi Taluk of Shivamogga district was destroyed by Bajrang Dal members on Sunday, July 3 while protesting against Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur.

Bajrang dal members were protesting in the Rangappa circle expressing their anger towards the murder of Kanhaiya Lal burning the effigy of Tabrez in a circle. Some protestors barged into the Muslim textile shop and broke glasses and threw clothes out.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the owner of the shop said, “I went to my house during lunch hours and my 2 labourers were in the shop. One was cleaning the mat outside. Suddenly some of the Bajrang Dal goons barged into our shop and pushed my fellow helper inside and assaulted him”.

“They broke our shop glass and created a ruckus. The police did nothing. Moreover, they dragged my fellow workers and beat them up,” Saddam Shafi owner of Swag Men’s Fashion store told to Siasat.com.

He further alleged that when he complained to the police station they just booked the accused under Section 257 A rather than booking them for Section 307 (murder) on Bajrang dal goons. “I have all CCTV footage in which Bajrang Dal goons demolished my shop purposely when they got to know it was a Muslim shop,” Saddam said.

“We are maintaining peace, Don’t test our patience in Bhadravati, this is an open warning to SDPI & PFI that you have to pay a huge price in future,” a Bajrangdal leader had said during a protest related to Udaipur incident.

Meanwhile PFI district President Ubedullah has condemned the destroying Muslim shop by Bajrang Dal members during protest.

(Syed Mueen is a contributor to Siasat.com based out of Karnataka.)