Karnataka BJP activist murder: Accused handed over to NIA

Dakshina Kannada: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettare has taken all the 5 accused into custody for interrogation, sources said on Friday.

The accused persons including Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare, have been taken into custody till August 23.

They are presently lodged in Mangaluru Prison and from there, they will be taken into the custody of the NIA.

The investigations have shown that Praveen was killed for revenge and to create fear in the region by the gang. The probe has also shown that Praveen was targeted as he was a Hindu activist.

The NIA will probe further into the links of the accused. After carrying out the murder they took shelter in Malikuddin Masjid in Kasargod in Kerala. Sources said that the probe will now focus on where the accused went from here and who provided them shelter.

Officials said that the accused did not have any specific intention of killing Praveen. They wanted to avenge the killing of Masood, who was murdered on July 19 spreading fear among the local people.

Sources said the accused conspired to take revenge immediately. However, the Karnataka police arrested all the 8 accused persons within 24 hours after the murder of Masood.

Hence, the accused turned their focus towards other Hindu activists. Later, they zeroed in on Praveen who was actively participating in Hindutva activities.

Praveen’s murder had led to the revenge murder of another youth, 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet and the police have cracked the case and arrested all the 6 accused.

Praveen’s murder had led to resentment against the ruling BJP among its party workers and activists. Party activists also laid siege to the residence of the Karnataka Home Minister causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party.