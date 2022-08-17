Karnataka BJP activist murdered to create terror, says NIA sources

Dakshina Kannada: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources on Wednesday said that 31-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettare, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist in Bellare town in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, was murdered to create terror in the region.

The accused — Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare — who are arrested in connection with the incident have revealed this during investigation.

The assailants did not intend to kill Nettare but avenge the killing of Masood and spread terror in the mind of locals, the sources added.

Karnataka police had arrested all the eight persons within 24 hours of the death of Masood on July 19.

The assailants followed Nettare, prepared a plan to hack him to death and executed it on July 26, the sources said.

Nettare’s murder had led to the revenge murder of another youth 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet. Police have cracked the case and arrested all six accused of murder.

Nettare’s murder had led to resentment against the ruling BJP by its party workers and activists. The party members have also laid siege to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party.