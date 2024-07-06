Karnataka BJP alleges diversion of SC/ST welfare funds towards five guarantees

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of utilising Rs 14,800-crore funds meant for the Scheduled Caste Sub-plan and Tribal Sub-plan for the five guarantees.

The party on Friday said the funds meant for the welfare of downtrodden communities were diverted to fulfil the poll promises.

ಮಹರ್ಷಿ ವಾಲ್ಮೀಕಿ ನಿಗಮದಲ್ಲಿ ದಲಿತರಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ ₹187 ಕೋಟಿ ಹಣ ಲಪಟಾಯಿಸಿರುವ

ಮಜಾವಾದಿ ಸಿಎಂ @siddaramaiah, ಈಗ ಗ್ಯಾರೆಂಟಿಗಳ ನೆಪದಲ್ಲಿ ದಲಿತರಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ

SCSP, TSP ಹಣವನ್ನ ಗುಳುಂ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



🤑ಗೃಹಲಕ್ಷ್ಮೀ ಯೋಜನೆಗೆ SCSP, TSPಯ ₹7,881.91 ಕೋಟಿ ಹಣ ಬಳಕೆ



🤑ಭಾಗ್ಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮೀ ಯೋಜನೆಗೆ SCSP, TSPಯ ₹70.28 ಕೋಟಿ ಹಣ… pic.twitter.com/nCzoebe4nC — R. Ashoka (ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ) (@RAshokaBJP) July 5, 2024

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the chief minister has “squandered” the funds for the SC/ST welfare on the pretext of funding the five guarantees.

According to Ashoka, Rs 7,881.91 crore of SCSP-TSP has been utilised for ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme, Rs 70.28 crore for ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ scheme, Rs 2585.93 crore for ‘Gruhajyoti’ scheme, Rs 448.15 crore for ‘Annabhagya’ scheme, Rs 2,187 crore for the direct benefit transfer of ‘Annabhagya’ scheme, and Rs 1,451.45 crore for ‘Shakti’ scheme and Rs 175.50 crore for ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government has already embezzled Rs 187 crore belonging to the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The chief minister defended the move claiming that the SCSP-TSP funds were spent on par with the SC/ST population in the state.

“Most of the beneficiaries of these guarantees are from SC/ST communities,” the chief minister claimed.