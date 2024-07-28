Karnataka BJP announces foot march from August 3 against MUDA case

Earlier, a meeting headed by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Kumaraswamy was held regarding the padayatra.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2024 10:11 pm IST
Govt should ensure safety of 37k Ayodhya devotees: Karnataka BJP
Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday announced a padayatra (foot march) from Bengaluru to Mysuru on August 3 against the MUDA case.

“The padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru will take seven days in which leaders of the BJP and JD-S will participate in it. Senior leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy will also participate in the padayatra and will inaugurate the event,” Vijayendra said.

Also Read
Karnataka: Two rowdy-sheeters held for chopping off Dalit youth’s hand

He said that the concluding ceremony will take place on August 10 and the leaders from the Union government will also be present on that day.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, a meeting headed by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Kumaraswamy was held regarding the padayatra.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was also part of the meeting, urged people to join the fight to oust the “corrupt” state government.

“Both parties (BJP and JD-S) would unite and conduct the protest in which thousands of people would participate. The protest would not stop until the Chief Minister resigns. If the Chief Minister has any sense of honour, he should admit to the crimes committed and resign,” Yediyurappa said.

Pralhad Joshi said that the state is being governed by a corrupt government. “Siddaramaiah has earned the title of being 100 per cent corrupt. We will continue to strongly pursue both public awareness campaigns and legal battles,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2024 10:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button