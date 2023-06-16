Karnataka BJP calls for ‘Mahapanchayat’ to save Hindu society

Chikkamagaluru: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Friday urged leaders of the community and pontiffs or heads of various maths across the state to convene a “Mahapanchayat” to “save Hindu society and the country”.

The former Karnataka Minister was reacting to Congress government’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government in the State.

“Is Congress in favour of forced conversion? The anti-conversion law prohibits religious conversion by force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. So what is the stand of the Congress party? Are they in favour of forceful conversion?” Ravi asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “if they are in favour of forced conversion, to save the country and the Hindu society, inevitably various mathadipatis, jagath gurus and sanyasis representing various communities, and leaders of communities — to stop religious conversion by force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means like Love Jihad — should call the Maha Panchayat.”

“Through the Maha Panchayat for the sake of self-defence and to save the country and the society, we should take certain self defence measures, and going a step ahead those who have gone away from the Hindu society should be brought back by using “Sama, Dama, Danda, Beda’..using these techniques measures should be taken for reconversion,” he added.

The Karnataka Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. The government will introduce a bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3.