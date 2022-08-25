Karnataka: BJP in dilemma on celebrating Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is in a dilemma over the Hindutva activists’ demand for celebrating the Ganesh festival at the controversial Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru and is treading cautiously on the issue.

Minister for Revenue R Ashok stated on Thursday that a decision would be taken regarding the celebration of the Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan.

“We will discuss with the officers. Maintaining law and order is very important. The police department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers are conducting a meeting in this regard.”

The minister reiterated that maintaining law and order is important and the district commissioner will take a decision on the submissions made to him regarding the celebration.

He maintained that he had passed an order to celebrate the Kannada Rajyotsava at the site. “I am seriously considering celebrating the Ganesh festival, but a decision has not been made,” he said.

“We managed the situation without any confusion on August 15. We know how to deal with the situation,” he said. He maintained that he was not aware of the letter written by BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi for the celebration of the Ganesh festival.

Meanwhile, the Wakf board has approached the High Court challenging the decision of the BBMP to handover the property rights to the revenue department.