Karnataka BJP MLA faces Ram Mandir donation complaint

The complainant alleged that the duo initially collected Rs 5 lakh from contractors without issuing any receipts and later mobilised crores of rupees in donations.

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BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan
BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan

Bidar: The alleged Ram Mandir donation misappropriation case has taken a Karnataka turn, with a resident of Aurad in Bidar district filing a complaint before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Uttar Pradesh alleging misuse of funds collected in the name of the temple.

According to the complaint, Deepak, a resident of Aurad taluk, has approached the SIT headed by Vijay Vishwas Pant, accusing BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan and RSS leader Gopal of collecting donations from contractors in the name of the Ram Mandir but allegedly failing to deposit the money with the temple trust.

The complainant alleged that the duo initially collected Rs 5 lakh from contractors without issuing any receipts and later mobilised crores of rupees in donations. He further claimed that the collected funds were allegedly diverted and invested in real estate instead of being transferred to the Ram Mandir Trust.

Subhan Bakery

Deepak stated in the complaint that he possesses documentary evidence to support the allegations and is prepared to submit the records before the SIT during the course of the investigation.

The complaint has sought a detailed probe into the alleged collection and utilisation of funds raised in the name of the Ram Mandir.

The allegations are yet to be verified independently, and there has been no official response from BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan or the RSS leader named in the complaint. The Uttar Pradesh SIT is expected to examine the allegations and the supporting documents before deciding on further action.

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