Karnataka BJP MLA offers Rs 5L reward for interfaith marriage

Former Karnataka minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bijapur district, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to any Hindu man marrying a Muslim woman.

“We will continue this campaign to give Rs 5 lakh to Hindu youths who marry Muslim girls,” he said. His statements come days after a 23-year-old Hindu man from the Valmiki community was allegedly murdered by a group of Muslim men for having a relationship with a woman from their community.

Gavisiddappa Nayak, who was reportedly in love with a Muslim woman, was hacked to death in front of a mosque on August 3 in Koppal.

Following his death, a large demonstration was held on August 11 by members of the Akhila Karnataka Valmiki Nayak Mahasabha demanding strict action against the culprits.

Also Read Police aspirant lynched for speaking to woman from different community

Govt protecting minorities, says Yatnal

The BJP MLA accused the ruling Congress government of “protecting minorities and supporting ‘love jihad.'” and demanded chief minister Siddaramaiah’s apology.

“The accused even made social media reels showing weapons. The person who killed the youth even flaunted a long knife on social media, but the police were restrained,” the BJP MLA claimed, adding, “We will fight until justice is served to that family. The chief minister should apologise to the people and give compensation to the victim’s family.”

The prime accused surrendered with weapons soon after the murder. Four people have been arrested so far. Further investigations are underway.