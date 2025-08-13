Police aspirant lynched for speaking to woman from different community

A 21-year-old Muslim man was allegedly lynched to death by an angry mob for talking to a girl from another community in Chhoti Betawad village of Maharashtra‘s Jalgaon district. His body was dumped in front of his house, sending his family into a state of shock and grief.

Suleman Rahim Khan dreamt of joining the police force. He had recently completed his 12th standard and was preparing for the recruitment exam. On the day of his brutal murder, Suleman travelled to Jamner taluka to submit his police application, Maktoob Media reported.

He stopped at a nearby cafe to chat with a girl from another community. This cafe is located meters from Jamner local police station.

As they were talking, a group of 9 to 15 men entered the cafe and kidnapped Suleman. Witnesses allege that the young man was dragged into the vehicle, driven to three or four different spots, and repeatedly assaulted with sticks, iron rods, as well as bare hands before being brought back to his village.

His body was dumped in front of his house. The mob also attacked Suleman’s father, mother, and sister. His family rushed him to the Jalgaon district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

An inconsolable father, Rahim Khan, said there was not a single inch on his son’s body that did not bear injury marks.

“Suleman was my only son. They left him battered. When we ran to save him, they turned their violence on me, my wife, and my daughter. I will not rest until the culprits face the harshest punishment the law can give, exactly for what they did to him,” Rahim Khan was quoted by Maktoob Media.

Suleman’s murder has stirred tensed communal atmosphere in Jamner. An additional police force has been deployed.

The Jamner police have registered a case under murder, kidnapping, rioting, and unlawful assembly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Four people have been arrested, while five are still on the run.

However, his relatives and local Muslim leaders demand the culprits be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), calling the attack “a textbook case of gang violence.”

AIMIM former MP Imtiaz Jaleel has condemned the lynching, demanding the BJP-led state government to take strict action against the murderers.

“Another case of mob lynching. On Monday afternoon, in a village in Jamner taluka, Jalgaon, goons beat a 20-year-old college student to death in front of his parents and sister. Suleman Khan was attacked on the charge that he was talking to a girl from another community. The police are now pressuring the family to perform the last rites, while the family is demanding the arrest of all the accused,” his X post read.