Karnataka: BJP MLA used HIV positive women to honey trap rivals, probe launched

In a shocking revelation, a 40-year-old woman has accused Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna of raping her, claiming that the MLA used a honey-trapping scheme involving women infected with HIV to target his rivals.

Police on September 18 registered a case against Munirathna for repeated rape, sexual harassment, and voyeurism following a complaint filed by the woman.

In her complaint, she alleged that Munirathna sexually assaulted her in March 2020 and continued to rape her for the next two years. She further asserted that he used to threaten and force her into unlawful acts, including honey-trapping political rivals.

According to her account, the victim said that the MLA during a conversation with her revealed that he used honeytraping tactics for one of his political rivals, who was infected with HIV. The MLA had asked her to help him lure another target using an HIV-infected person. However, the complainant refused.

The police, who are investigating the rape charges, will now have to identify the women infected with HIV allegedly used by the MLA to trap his rivals. “It is a very rare case where such allegations are made. We will have to consult experts on how to take the investigation forward,” an officer was quoted by the New Indian Express.

Adding that the police will soon arrange for the woman allegedly used by the MLA to trap one of his rivals to be tested for HIV. If she tests positive, efforts will be made to trace other potential victims of the honey trap and subject them to HIV testing as well.

As per the FIR, Munirathna met the woman through her social work and contacted her via messaging app, WhatsApp in 2020. The FIR reportedly says that Munirathna demanded the victim strip on a video call, which the victim refused to do. A few days later, he called the woman to his godown in Muthyalanagar, where he allegedly raped her and when she resisted he threatened to slit her throat.

Munirathna was arrested on Friday, September 20, shortly after being released on bail for other charges including extortion and caste-based offences (SC/STs Atrocity Act).

In the new case, the MLA faces multiple accusations under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 (repeated rape), 354 (sexual harassment), 354(C) (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 149 (guilt of every member of an unlawful assembly for offenses committed in pursuit of a common object), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Six more persons have been named in the FIR for assisting Munirathna in the criminal conspiracy. The accused were identified as Vijay Kumar, Sudhakar, Kiran Kumar, Lohith Gowda, Manjunatha, and Loki.

Following his arrest, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to thoroughly investigate the allegations against him.



