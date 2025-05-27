Karnataka BJP MLC booked for Islamophobic, casteist remarks on IAS officer, cops

The complaint, filed by social activist Dattatreya from Kalaburgi, accuses Ravikumar of inciting communal hatred.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 27th May 2025 7:28 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Karnataka BJP leader N Ravikumar
Karnataka BJP leader N Ravikumar

The Karnataka police on Monday, May 26, registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief whip of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, N Ravikumar, over his alleged Islamophobic and casteist remarks targeting Kalaburgi deputy commissioner Fauzia Taranum during a public event.

The complaint, filed by social activist Dattatreya from Kalaburgi, accuses Ravikumar of inciting communal hatred and making abusive statements against Muslim police officials. He allegedly referred to them as “slaves,” questioned their patriotism, and attempted to portray them as unfit to serve the nation.

Ravikumar is also accused of targeting DC Fauzia Taranum over her religious identity.

MS Creative School

During his speech, he allegedly asked if she was “from Pakistan or India,” and claimed that, due to her faith, she could not demonstrate loyalty to the Indian Constitution. His remarks drew widespread criticism for targeting a Muslim woman officer in public.

The FIR also mentions casteist comments allegedly made by Ravikumar with the intention of provoking hostility among communities. He reportedly maligned three police officials, including Chandrashekara Tigadi, Nataraja Naade, and Shankaragouda Patil, stating that they were incapable of performing their duties.

A case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 197 (promoting enmity between different groups), 224 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (injuring religious sentiments), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (deterring a public servant from duty through criminal force)

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Further charges have been filed under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making caste-based derogatory remarks.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 27th May 2025 7:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button