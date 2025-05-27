Karnataka BJP MLC booked for Islamophobic, casteist remarks on IAS officer, cops

The Karnataka police on Monday, May 26, registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief whip of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, N Ravikumar, over his alleged Islamophobic and casteist remarks targeting Kalaburgi deputy commissioner Fauzia Taranum during a public event.

The complaint, filed by social activist Dattatreya from Kalaburgi, accuses Ravikumar of inciting communal hatred and making abusive statements against Muslim police officials. He allegedly referred to them as “slaves,” questioned their patriotism, and attempted to portray them as unfit to serve the nation.

Ravikumar is also accused of targeting DC Fauzia Taranum over her religious identity.

During his speech, he allegedly asked if she was “from Pakistan or India,” and claimed that, due to her faith, she could not demonstrate loyalty to the Indian Constitution. His remarks drew widespread criticism for targeting a Muslim woman officer in public.

The FIR also mentions casteist comments allegedly made by Ravikumar with the intention of provoking hostility among communities. He reportedly maligned three police officials, including Chandrashekara Tigadi, Nataraja Naade, and Shankaragouda Patil, stating that they were incapable of performing their duties.

A case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 197 (promoting enmity between different groups), 224 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (injuring religious sentiments), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (deterring a public servant from duty through criminal force)

Further charges have been filed under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making caste-based derogatory remarks.