Karnataka: BJP protests over alleged Waqf Land encroachments

Bengaluru: Upping the ante following allegations by a section of farmers and others in Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, the BJP on Friday held protests in various districts including here, targeting the ruling Congress government in the state over the issue.

The demonstrations were held under the slogan ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ (Our land, Our Right) at Bengaluru, Mandya, Vijayapura, Hassan, Dharwad, Madikeri, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Koppal, among several other places.

In Bengaluru the protest at the Freedom Park was led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. Party MLC C T Ravi, Member of Parliament P C Mohan among several other leaders participated.

Karandlaje urged the government that notices issued should be withdrawn, land records should be corrected ensuring that it is in the name of farmers, maths and temples. She also wanted the 1974 gazette notification related to waqf properties to be withdrawn.

“… Waqf notices are being issued to farmers, ancient temples and maths. Land records are being changed. We are protesting against it. Congress’ mistakes are haunting us today. Our protests will continue,” she said.

Hitting out at Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and CM Siddaramaiah, Karandlaje further said, “this is a conspiracy. Like Love Jihad, this is Land Jihad, this is land terrorism. At no cost we will accept this. Centre is bringing a Waqf related law, I request everyone irrespective of party line to support it in the interest of farmers.”

Accusing CM Siddaramaiah and his government of Muslim appeasement, R Ashoka charged that the Waqf board has become a “cancer” for the state.

On Thursday too the opposition party had had held protests in Kalaburagi, Ballari, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru,Udupi, among other places over the issue.

There were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges had surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like maths.

With the row escalating, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified.