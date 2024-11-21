People want NDA to win Maha and Jharkhand polls, claims HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy claimed on Thursday that people want the NDA to win the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Union Minister Kumaraswamy made the statement while reacting to the exit poll predictions giving edge to the BJP-led NDA alliance in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

“The exit poll predictions are one aspect. It is the wish of people the NDA emerge victorious in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand,” he said.

Regarding the Channapatna bypolls in Karnataka, he said, “I have actively participated in election campaigning for 15 days in the constituency. I know the feelings of the people. The NDA candidate is going to win.”

Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil has contested as the NDA candidate from the Channapatna.

Earlier, the seat was represented by HD Kumaraswamy.

The Channapatna seat recorded 88.80 per cent voter turnout in the by-election.

Congress nominee for Channapatna C. P. Yogeshwara said the state Tourism and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s objectionable remarks against Union Minister Kumaraswamy have cost the party Vokaligga votes.

Commenting on the row over the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards in state and Congress leaders referring to cancellations done by the Centre, HD Kumaraswamy said, “Why did not the Congress government say anything for a week?”

He also attacked the Congress government in the state, saying, “The state government was not in a position to answer. The Chief Minister will issue one statement and the Food Minister will issue another statement.”

“There is no clarity among themselves. I won’t speak lightly about the guarantee schemes,” the Union Minister maintained.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Food Minister K. H. Muniyappa said that cancellation of BPL cards was limited to government employees and people who pay income tax.