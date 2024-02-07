Karnataka BJP to stage protest against Congrees in Bengaluru

All BJP MLAs and MLCs will take part in the agitation to condemn the failure of the Congress government.

Updated: 7th February 2024 10:55 am IST
Bengaluru: As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah is leading a stir at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the state BJP unit is staging a protest at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday to highlight the Congress government’s failures..

All BJP MLAs and MLCs will take part in the agitation to condemn the failure of the Congress government. The protest would be staged opposite the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of the state legislature.

State President B.Y. Vijayendra said the state government had declared more than 222 taluks in Karnataka as drought prone. However, the Congress government has not initiated any relief measures, including the drinking water crisis.

Condemning this, all BJP MLAs and MLCs are staging a protest at 11 a.m. against the anti-farmer policies of the government, Vijayendra stated.

On the other hand, Congress MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members are staging a protest under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11 a.m against the Centre.

