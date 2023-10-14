Karnataka BJP worker booked for spreading false news on disrespecting Indian flag

The accused had earlier posted an alleged defaming post on the family of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and created a row.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th October 2023 12:47 pm IST
Tumakuru: The Karnataka police have booked Shankuntala Nataraj, a BJP worker attached to the party media cell for spreading false news about the Indian flag being disrespected at the Lulu Mall in Kerala’s Kochi.

She had put up a post on social media in this regard, police said on Saturday.

The Jayanagar police in Tumakuru city have taken up a suo moto case against the BJP worker and booked her under IPC Section 153 (B).

The police have also issued a notice asking her to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

The fact check wing had ascertained that the post shared by BJP worker was fake and false following which the case had been booked against her.

Shankuntala in the post wrote: “Don’t you have common sense that the flag of no other country should be above the Indian flag.”

She had tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and also created a hashtag for boycotting Lulu Mall.

The flags of different countries representing the World Cup cricket tournament were displayed in the mall.

All flags were kept in equal height for display. However, the photo was taken from an angle in which the Indian flag appeared to be below the Pakistan flag.

The police have stated that the picture was taken intentionally to create trouble and edited. They also alleged that through the post, an attempt is made to provoke people.

The police also charged that the accused tried to connect DyCM Shivakumar and Lulu Mall.

Using a picture of Kochi’s Lulu Mall, an attempt was made to provoke people in Bengaluru, police said.

