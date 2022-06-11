Karnataka: Hindu BMTC workers wear saffron shawls in protest of skull-caps

Bengaluru: A section of Hindu employees of the state-owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) objecting to the Muslim drivers, conductors and others wearing skull caps, are now attending duty donning saffron shawls.

Following the unrest in the state due to the hijab row, the Hindu employees objected to the wearing of skull caps by their Muslim colleagues, saying that it was in violation of the uniform rules set by the BMTC.

Also Read Karnataka BJP MLA warns of action against students wearing hijab to college

The BMTC has specified uniforms for its employees.

A few Hindu employees have also formed an association in the name of “Kesari Karmikara Sangha” aimed the implementation of strict uniform rules in BMTC and shunning of wearing the skull cap.

The sources said that about 1,500 employees were registered under the association and they have decided to wear saffron shawls until the skull caps are banned during duty hours.

Meanwhile, BMTC Vice Chairman M.R. Venkatesh said he came to know about the situation only when he saw it in the media.

“I request the media not to give importance to this news. BMTC has a uniform code similar to the police department. The employees will have to follow uniform rules like how they are following all these days. They will have to be disciplined. There is no confusion,” he said.

When asked about the formation of “Kesari Karmikara Sangha”, he said this won’t be encouraged and legal action would be initiated.

“We will give directions to all depots and manage the situation efficiently without giving room for confusion.”

The copy has been edited with inputs from the newsdesk.