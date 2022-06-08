Karnataka BJP MLA warns of action against students wearing hijab to college

Dakshina Kannada: The hijab row in Karnataka is showing no signs of abating. A section of students continues to wear hijab to classrooms in spite of the action taken by college authorities. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Puttur constituency Sanjeeva Mathandur, who is also the Chairman of the Uppinangady Degree College Development Committee, has warned that action will be initiated against students who insist on wearing the hijab.

“In the name of hijab, communal organizations are provoking students. Action will be initiated against those students who violate the High Court Special Bench verdict and the College Development Committee,” he stated on Wednesday.

“24 students who insisted on the hijab were suspended on Tuesday. If they continue to protest the same action will be taken against them. The girl students must decide on their priority, whether learning is important or following religious practice is important,” he stated.

He stated that if students think that following religious practices is more important, it is better for them to move out of college. They can get an education where there is provision for practising religion, he said.

“I appreciate former minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader for talking reality about the hijab. At least, the students will have to listen and follow the words of a Muslim leader. We don’t tolerate irresponsible behaviour by the students. The government college is an educational institution where education is imparted to students of all faiths. We will make all efforts to strictly implement the order of the High Court,” he maintained.

“We have not accepted the decision of the District Commissioner to declare a holiday for the college in the backdrop of the hijab crisis. If the holiday is declared, students will lose. The students have to give their semester exams next month. For this reason, a holiday has not been declared and action will be initiated to ensure the smooth running of classes,” the MLA said.

24 girls studying in the Uppinangadi Degree College in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district were stopped from attending classes on Tuesday for insisting on wearing the hijab.

The hijab crisis started with the protest of 6 students of Udupi Pre-University Girl’s College and went on to become an international issue. It also created a law and order situation in the state. The petitioners have now approached the Supreme Court in this regard.