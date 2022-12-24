Karnataka: Boy bitten by snake dies due to long ambulance wait

Hassan: A five-year-old boy died due to a delay in the arrival of an ambulance after a snake in this district bit him, sources said on Saturday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Rohan, a resident of Doddakalluru village near Sakleshpur taluk. The family members and villagers have slammed the authorities for the ambulance’s late arrival, causing a delay that resulted in the death.

According to police, Rohan was bitten by a snake on the premises of Anganwadi (government preschool). His father rushed him to the nearby Hettur government hospital on his bike, where the doctors referred him to Sakleshpur town hospital and asked him to wait for the ambulance.

While waiting for the ambulance, the boy lost consciousness. The parents had arranged a car and attempted to transport the boy to taluk hospital in Sakleshpur.

The ambulance had come in midway and the boy was shifted to the vehicle from the car. After reaching Sakleshpur taluk hospital, the parents were asked to take the boy to the district hospital in Hassan.

In spite of the treatment, the boy succumbed at the hospital.

Irate villagers blamed the non-availability of an ambulance service for the death.

An investigation into the case is on.