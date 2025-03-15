Karnataka Cabinet consents for 4 pc quota to Muslims in tenders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to provide a 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts, along with oppressed and backward classes. Sources confirmed that the Cabinet has approved the proposal, and a Bill in this regard will be presented before the state legislature during the ongoing Budget Session.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999, after amendment aims to provide 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors in government contracts up to Rs 1 crore, the sources stated.

The Cabinet has also approved the limit for the SC, ST community which has been extended from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Minority leaders had submitted a request to reserve 4 per cent of contract works for Muslim contractors, similar to the reservations provided for SC, ST, and other backward communities.

Considering the request, the government has decided to implement the reservation. A Cabinet meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where discussions were conducted regarding the introduction of the Bill.

The Karnataka government has been contemplating introducing a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in civil contracts on lines with the reservation provided to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Communities and Backward Classes.

The CM Siddaramaiah-led government is all set to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, 1999. The Finance Department has already prepared the blueprint and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil has also agreed to the amendment, the sources said.

However, slamming the state government, the BJP had stated that the move was against the spirit of the Constitution and nothing but the “peak of appeasement politics”.

BJP reacts

State BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra, claimed that the Congress was leading the state towards strife.

Vijayendra said the state government has not released any funds for legislators and when no tender has been called and work allotted, what’s the use of reservation?

Hitting out at the Congress, Vijayendra said: “Does the grand old party think that only Muslims constitute the minority group?”

“I urge CM Siddaramaiah, if he is real Ahinda (a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits) leader, he should have enabled marginalised communities and strengthened them economically,” the BJP leader said.

“Madivala, Savita and many communities also exist and need support from the state. The government is not bringing these communities into the mainstream. Instead, the government is all set for Muslim appeasement, the people will have to teach them a lesson,” he stated.

“Muslims alone have been granted reservations in education and employment based on religion, which goes against the constitutional spirit. Now, the government is planning to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims even in government contracts, which is the peak of appeasement politics,” Vijayendra charged.

“If it was for all minority communities, we have no objections,” he said.