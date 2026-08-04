Karnataka Cabinet expansion deepens dissent within Cong ranks

Bengaluru: The expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has triggered widespread discontent within the ruling Congress, with several legislators openly expressing disappointment after failing to secure ministerial berths.

The dissatisfaction has escalated into resignation threats, protests by supporters and sharp criticism of the party leadership, exposing internal divisions within the organisation.

Among the strongest reactions came from Indi MLA Yashavantharayagouda V. Patil, who reportedly submitted his resignation as an MLA after being overlooked for a Cabinet berth. Expressing his frustration, he said the present political environment did not favour honest and loyal party workers.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna also accused the leadership of deliberately denying him a ministerial position. He warned that he would resign from both his Assembly membership and any corporation or board post if the situation remained unchanged.

Unrest spreads across districts

The unrest has spread across several districts. Bangarapet MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy expressed displeasure over his exclusion, while one of his supporters resigned as Block Congress President in protest. Narayanaswamy also blamed senior leader K.H. Muniyappa for the denial of a Cabinet berth. Malur MLA K.Y. Nanje Gowda and Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangamesh also voiced disappointment, with Sangamesh saying he would decide his future course after consulting his supporters.

Senior MLA D.G. Shantanagouda announced that he would convene a meeting of his supporters before taking a final decision. Supporters of former minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa have also demanded that his son and MP Sunil Bose resign in protest.

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Supporters of Tanveer Sait staged protests in Mysuru after he was denied a ministerial berth. During the agitation, one supporter allegedly consumed poison and was admitted to hospital.

Demonstrations were also held in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chitradurga and other districts, with protesters burning tyres and raising slogans against the party leadership. In Bagepalli, supporters of MLA S.N. Subba Reddy announced a bandh in three taluks to protest his exclusion from the Cabinet.

KPCC chief steps in

Amid the growing rebellion, KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad appealed to dissatisfied legislators not to take emotional decisions. He assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to the Congress high command after personal discussions.

The Congress leadership now faces the challenge of containing the growing dissatisfaction as protests and resignation threats continue to intensify following the Cabinet expansion.