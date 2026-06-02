Karnataka cabinet race intensifies as first list of probable ministers finalised

Bengaluru: With the leadership transition in Karnataka Congress now virtually complete, attention has shifted to the formation of the new state cabinet under Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar. While the power-sharing arrangement between outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar appears to have been executed smoothly, the next major challenge before the Congress high command is striking a balance in the composition of the new ministry.

For months, speculation over a leadership change had dominated Karnataka politics. However, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly projected unity before and after the transition, seeking to reassure party workers and legislators that the government remains stable and united despite the change at the top.

Now, the focus has turned to the crucial question of who will find a place in the new cabinet and who may be dropped from the outgoing ministry. The process has triggered intense lobbying among senior Congress leaders, with several sitting ministers making visits to New Delhi to press their case before the party leadership. At the same time, a number of first-time legislators and leaders who were denied ministerial positions in the previous government are hoping to secure a berth in the new cabinet.

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According to party sources, both D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have jointly prepared a preliminary list of around 10 to 12 ministers for the first phase of cabinet formation. The list has reportedly been submitted to AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal for scrutiny.

After consultations with senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the recommendations are expected to be forwarded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for final approval. The high command is expected to carefully weigh regional representation, caste equations, administrative experience and political loyalty before taking a final call.

Among the leaders believed to be strong contenders for ministerial positions are Deputy Chief Minister-designate D. K. Shivakumar, Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader, senior leader Satish Jarkiholi, former Home Minister G. Parameshwara, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge and veteran Bengaluru leader Ramalinga Reddy.

The list is also believed to include either Yathindra Siddaramaiah or Byrathi Suresh, along with senior leaders K. J. George, Krishna Byre Gowda and either M. B. Patil or Eshwar Khandre.

Party insiders indicate that the first phase of cabinet expansion may be limited to around 10 to 12 ministers, with additional appointments likely to be made later after evaluating regional and political considerations. Such a phased approach would allow the leadership to manage competing aspirations within the party while maintaining social and geographical balance.

The cabinet formation exercise is particularly significant because it will be viewed as the first major test of coordination between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah after the leadership transition. Political observers believe the composition of the ministry will reveal how the Congress intends to balance the influence of various factions and power centres within the party.

If the current schedule remains unchanged, the first batch of ministers is expected to take the oath of office alongside D.K. Shivakumar on June 3. However, the final list will depend on approval from the Congress high command, which continues to hold extensive consultations before making the announcement.

As anticipation grows among legislators and party workers, New Delhi has effectively become the centre of Karnataka’s political activity, with aspirants making a final push for a place in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched cabinet formations in recent years.