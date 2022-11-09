Karnataka: Clash over saffron flags in front of mosque; ‘under control’, say cops

The flags were hoisted by right-wing group Sri Ram Sene members.

Published: 9th November 2022
Saffron flags in front of mosque in Sringeri, Karnataka (Screengrab)

A clash occurred between the Hindu and Muslim communities over tying saffron flags in front of a masjid in Sringeri town of Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

The incident occurred in front of the mosque on Tuesday night. The flags were hoisted by the right-wing group, Sri Ram Sene members. As soon as the masjid committee learned about it, they broke into an argument with the Hindutva group.

The argument soon turned into a clash. On information, the Sringeri police reached on spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

Cases were registered against masjid committee member Rafeeq and Sri Ram Sene member Arjun.

Siasat.com spoke to a police official in Sringeri who said that a peace meeting has been called on November 9 to discuss the matter. “We tried to bring a truce between the two communities. Everything is under control and there is no need to panic,” the police officer assured.

