Karnataka clears 78 hotel projects under Tourism Policy

Bengaluru: Karnataka has cleared a fresh set of hotel projects aimed at expanding accommodation facilities at tourist destinations and encouraging private investment in the state’s tourism sector.

At the sixth Empowered Committee meeting of the Karnataka Tourism Policy, chaired by Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George, approval was granted to 18 projects comprising eight premium and 10 budget hotels.

The 18 projects involve a proposed investment of Rs 314.93 crore and will add 655 rooms to the state’s hospitality infrastructure. The projects are expected to generate 1,542 jobs, while subsidies estimated at Rs 47.23 crore were approved under the tourism policy.

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The committee also granted in-principle approval to 78 hotel projects under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29. These include 35 premium and 43 budget hotels.

The projects, once completed, are expected to attract Rs 1,080.97 crore in investment and create 3,424 additional hotel rooms. They are also projected to generate 3,707 jobs, providing a boost to local employment and tourism-linked businesses.

The government expects the new projects to improve accommodation options in tourist destinations and support a wider range of economic activities linked to tourism. Increased private investment is also expected to strengthen the hospitality ecosystem in different regions of Karnataka.

George said the state had significant untapped potential in tourism and that developing quality hospitality infrastructure was essential to realise it.

“Our priority is to strengthen quality accommodation and hospitality infrastructure to support Karnataka’s tourism potential. The new tourism policy seeks to attract private investment and expand employment and local economic opportunities across the state,” he said.

According to the minister, the approval of 78 hotel projects involving investments of over Rs 1,080 crore reflects growing investor interest in Karnataka’s tourism sector and could contribute significantly to its expansion.