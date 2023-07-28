Karnataka CM assures Muslim delegation of favourable stand against UCC

Hyderabad: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured a delegation from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) that the sentiments of Muslims will be respected concerning the uniform civil code. The decision on this matter will be taken at the government level once the Centre releases the draft uniform civil code.

During the meeting, Muslim religious leaders, along with AIMPLB members and Muslim leaders from Karnataka, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The delegation included state ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan, and former Union minister Rehman Khan.

Speaking on the anxiety and concern among Muslims over the uniform civil code, Jamaat-e-Islami Karnataka president Dr. Mohammad Saad Balgami requested the Chief Minister to pass a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code in the Assembly.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his government respects the sentiments of all religions and that the sentiments of Muslims will not be disregarded concerning the uniform civil code. He mentioned that the Central government is raising the issue of the uniform civil code as part of its “political motive.” The Congress government, however, believes in justice for all sections equally and is committed to not discriminating against any religion.

Regarding other issues raised by the delegation, such as protecting wakf properties, withdrawing orders banning hijab, and restoring the 4% Muslim reservation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained that the matters of hijab and Muslim reservation are currently sub-judice in the court. The government will take further steps after the court’s decision.

Regarding the draft uniform civil code, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Centre has yet to make it public. The Karnataka government will take a clear stand on the matter after the release of the draft.

The Chief Minister also assured the delegation of an increase in the budget for minority welfare. He mentioned that Rs 2,100 crore has already been allocated in the budget for a period of six months in the current financial year, and additional funds will be allocated in the full budget next year.

On another note, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has established a cabinet sub-committee to review cases against Muslim youths during the previous BJP regime.

The delegation expressed hope that the Siddaramaiah government will pass a resolution in the Assembly against the Uniform Civil Code, respecting the sentiments of Muslims on this crucial issue.