Karnataka CM briefs Central team on drought situation in state

Siddaramaiah further said that additional compensation for crop loss is being given by the state.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th October 2023 8:48 am IST
Siddaramaiah questions Centre over denial of rice to Karnataka, calls BJP 'inhumane'
Karantaka CM Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held talks with the Central inter-ministerial team that met him, and sought suitable measures in the interest of farmers of the state.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Explaining the drought situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-prone.

Also Read
Karnataka files petition before Cauvery body

“Farmers are suffering due to lack of rainfall in the state. Ninety per cent of the crop has been sown, of which over 42 lakh hectares have suffered crop damage. Farmers’ fields are green but there is no yield,” he told the team.

MS Education Academy

The CM said that the team must understand the situation during the tour, and convince the Central government about it so that the plight of the farmers in the state can be taken care of.

“There was scattered rain in the month of September. The monsoon is coming to an end. This has created fear of a shortage of drinking water and electricity,” he said.

Due to lack of rain in Kodagu district, the water level in the K.R.S. dam is low. The state needs 33 TMC of water for drinking purposes.

“The number of small and medium farmers in the state has increased and their data has been collected in FRUITS portal. The crop survey has also been digitized and accurate information is made available. The crop loss compensation under prescribed NDRF guidelines is very low and needs to be increased,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that additional compensation for crop loss is being given by the state.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th October 2023 8:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button