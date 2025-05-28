Karnataka CM directs Ministers, officials to step up relief efforts in rain-hit areas

Bengaluru: In the wake of heavy rains lashing various parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed district in-charge ministers and secretaries to immediately visit rain and flood-affected areas to assess the situation and oversee relief operations.

The Chief Minister issued the directive after receiving reports from officials detailing the extent of damage caused by the inclement weather. He stressed the need for swift precautionary measures and on-ground coordination to minimise further risk and ensure timely assistance to affected residents.

District in-charge ministers and secretaries have been instructed to promptly inspect severely affected areas and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage. Deputy Commissioners and district-level officials have also been asked to remain on high alert and carry out relief and rehabilitation work on a war footing.

To streamline efforts and ensure effective coordination, Siddaramaiah has instructed the Chief Secretary to convene a two-day review meeting on May 30 and 31, involving Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, and district in-charge secretaries.

Highlighting the state’s preparedness, the Chief Minister said 170 taluks have been identified as vulnerable to floods and landslides. A total of 2,296 care and relief centres have been set up as a precautionary measure. Within Bengaluru city limits, 201 flood-prone locations have been identified.

As of May 26, 45 houses have been completely destroyed and 1,385 partially damaged due to rain-related incidents. Of the eligible households, 99 per cent have already received compensation, the Chief Minister said.

He further noted that Rs 973.52 crore is currently available in Personal Deposit (PD) accounts at the district and taluk levels for disaster management activities.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised in Yadgir district over potential flooding following continuous rainfall in the Western Ghats region of Maharashtra. The Krishna and Bhima rivers, which flow through Yadgir, have witnessed rising inflows. The Bhima River is currently receiving 3,000 cusecs of water, and water has already been released from the Gurusanghi Bridge-cum-Barrage. The district administration has issued warnings to residents living along the riverbanks as further water discharge is expected from the Sonna Barrage on Thursday or Friday.

The monsoon has intensified across the state, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for seven districts — Mangaluru, Karwar, Udupi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

An orange alert has been issued for Madikeri, Hassan, and Vijayapura districts, while a yellow alert is in place for Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Mysuru, and Vijayanagara districts.

According to the IMD, rainfall is likely to ease slightly from June 3.