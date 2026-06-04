Karnataka CM Shivakumar visits Ajjayya Mutt after taking oath

Bengaluru, : Hours after taking oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar visited the Ajjayya branch mutt at Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru along with his family members and sought the blessings of the seers associated with the institution.

The visit highlighted Shivakumar’s long-standing association with the Ajjayya Mutt, which he regards as an important spiritual centre. According to sources, the Chief Minister spent nearly two hours and fifteen minutes at the mutt, interacting with the seers and discussing various matters, including governance, public administration and future priorities of the government.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar was sworn in as Chief Minister by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a ceremony attended by senior Congress leaders, legislators and supporters. During the swearing-in event, Shivakumar invoked the name of Ajjayya while taking the oath of office, drawing considerable attention.

Before taking the oath, the newly elected Chief Minister offered floral tributes to a portrait of Ajjayya placed on the stage. He also bowed before the dais, a gesture that was widely noticed during the ceremony.

Shivakumar has frequently acknowledged the influence of the Ajjayya tradition in his personal and public life. The Ajjayya Mutt, formally known as the Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere in Tumakuru district, is regarded as a prominent spiritual institution with followers across Karnataka.

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Political observers noted that the Chief Minister’s visit immediately after assuming office underlined the significance he attaches to the mutt and its spiritual guidance. After receiving blessings from the seers and spending time at the institution, Shivakumar left the mutt and resumed official engagements as head of the new Karnataka government.

The Congress leader assumed office after a major leadership transition in the state and has already begun consultations on governance and policy priorities. His visit to the Ajjayya branch mutt marked one of his first public engagements after formally taking charge as Chief Minister.