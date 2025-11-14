Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah claims ‘Vote chori’ in Bihar Assembly polls

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that there was “vote chori” (vote theft) in Bihar too, where the ruling NDA is leading, surpassing the majority mark, as the counting of votes is underway for Assembly polls held in that state.

He, however, said that he is yet to get information on the reasons for the Congress-RJD-led alliance setback and the NDA’s march towards victory with a majority.

“We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don’t know what caused the set back. I had not gone there (to Bihar). I don’t know who did not vote (for us), why the NDA has won with a big majority. I will try to know,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on set back for Mahagatbandhan in Bihar.

To a question that despite OBC votes being decisive in Bihar, voters not supporting the Congress party, he said, “I don’t know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn’t he OBC?”

Asked about the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations ahead of Bihar polls, the CM said, “They have done chori here too.” He, however, did not give any details.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11.