Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends son’s remarks against Amit Shah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday defended the remarks against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

“The statement of Yathindra was not issued with an intent to insult Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP leaders do not know about etiquettes and my son does not need to learn from them. Yathindra made the statement based on the report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Is the report submitted by the CBI correct or incorrect?” The Chief Minister asked.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka reacting to comments against the Home Minister Amit Shah, had said that Yathindra would go to jail soon for his comments.

Ashoka had said that the BJP would file a complaint with the Election Commission over the statement by Yathindra.

“Yathindra had made the objectionable statement thinking that he is the son of the Chief Minister. Arrogance is very much a part of the DNA of the Congress,” he said.

Ashoka added that Rahul Gandhi is facing the consequence of landing up in prison after issuing objectionable statements against PM Modi and the BJP.

“Those who address the President and Prime Minister in a disrespectful manner and claim that they would attack the PM are real goondas. Siddaramaiah has ‘rama’ in his name. But, he is ruling like Ravana. Yathi means a sage. But, looking at the words that Yathindra speaks, he can be called a demon,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka said that the Congress government got Kar Sevak arrested, brought down the Hanuman flag and also sheltered Muslim rioters.