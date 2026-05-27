Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah may resign in one or two days

Bengaluru: A change of guard in the three-year-old Karnataka government seems imminent, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the Governor’s appointment on Wednesday, May 27.

Earlier, Senior Congress MLA and Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission R V Deshpande had said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told him he had decided to resign.

The former minister, who met Siddaramaiah at his residence, said that when some MLAs insisted he should not resign, the CM replied that he had given his word to the high command and would respect it.

According to sources, a number of ministers and legislators met Siddaramaiah at his residence and held discussions with him.

They insisted he should not resign and said they would discuss the matter with the party high command.

As per reports, some even suggested the matter be discussed at a legislature party meeting, but Siddaramaiah did not respond positively to any such suggestions.

“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ He has decided to resign. I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?'” Deshpande said.

Siddaramaiah to resign in one or two days

Speaking to reporters, he said the CM may resign on Thursday or the day after.

“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it. I told him it would be better if he continued, but he said he has committed to the high command and is therefore resigning,” he added.

Asked whether he would be a minister in the new cabinet under D K Shivakumar, the senior MLA said that if Shivakumar is chosen as CM, it is for him and the high command to decide.

Asked whether the CM was in a sad mood, he said, “No… why sad?”

Among those who met the CM on Wednesday were ministers H C Mahadevappa, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Eshwar Khandre, Santosh Lad and K J George, and MLAs Nanjegowda, B Nagendra, Umesh Meti, A S Ponnanna and Saleem Ahmed, among others.

Intense speculation is rife that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation as CM in a couple of days, most likely on Thursday, to make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar.

He has sought time from the governor and is hosting a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday at his official residence.

This follows reports that the Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state, offering him a central role in the party, including a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah is said to have not accepted the offer immediately.

Also Read How Congress high command convinced Siddaramaiah to step down as Karnataka CM

Surjewala asks media not to speculate

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, requested the media not to speculate on the issue and asserted that the party will make decisions not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka.

He said the Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and would inform the public whenever any decision is taken.

“Currently, no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you. I cannot tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months or one year—that is speculation,” Surjewala said.

Siddaramaiah supporters stage protest

Supporters of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gathered outside his official residence on Wednesday, protesting amid intense speculation that he may step down.

Police deployed outside his official residence, Kaveri, whisked away the protesters in buses as they shouted slogans.

One of the supporters, while being taken away in a police van, told reporters that if Siddaramaiah steps down as CM, the Congress will face a huge setback in the state.

He accused the Congress high command of engineering the crisis, pointing out that the party’s dominance in Karnataka rests on Siddaramaiah and his AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) support base.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Congress leadership, expressing displeasure over the move for a CM change.

“He (Siddaramaiah) is the most beloved leader and the strength of the Congress party in Karnataka. He should continue as CM,” another supporter said.

(With inputs from PTI.)