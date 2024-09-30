Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises action on caste census report

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday promised action on the caste census report, which was submitted seven months ago, after tabling it before the cabinet.

Addressing an event organised by the Alumni Association of Hostels for Backward Classes in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the caste census was necessary to identify the backward and deprived communities.

“The system where we come from should be changed. We are trying to bring that change. Our government conducted the social census to recognise and uplift the marginalised sections of society. I lost power (in 2018) and it was not implemented,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Only recently we received the report. I will place it before the cabinet and get it implemented,” the chief minister asserted.

He added that the caste census has long been a “principle” of the Congress party.

“Since 1930, caste-based data has not been gathered as part of the national population census. Now, discussions on conducting caste census are gaining momentum across many states,” Siddaramaiah noted.

The much-awaited Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the “caste census” report, was submitted to Siddaramaiah by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde on February 29.

The report has faced objections from certain sections of society and even within the ruling Congress.

Discussing the importance of education, the chief minister on Sunday said that true education must promote scientific thinking and foster responsible individuals.

Siddaramaiah also called upon those who have benefited from government programmes, particularly former students of hostels, to give back to society.

“Many of you have achieved success in your fields. Now, it’s time to extend your support to those in need. Helping the weaker sections of society is the true way to repay the debt we owe to society,” he said.

He warned against the dangers of selfishness, stating that “those who think only of their families become self-centred, and this mentality has contributed to the rise in the number of old-age homes. We must all work together to bring about positive change in our society.”

Siddaramaiah recounted the introduction of student hostels in 1977, a move that played a crucial role in the education of Backward Class students.

“Today, these hostels accommodate 1,87,000 students. Such efforts have ensured that children from underprivileged backgrounds have access to education,” he said.